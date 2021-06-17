Nigerian singer Davido recently took a walk down memory to recall special moments of his family members

The father of three took to his social media page to share photos of his dad and late mum from many years ago

Davido's mum, dad, a family friend and his wife, and business mogul Aliko Dangote were spotted in one of the photos

There is no doubt that Davido grew up in the midst of so much love as the singer often shares photos from the past on social media.

Recently, the father of three took to his Insta story to share throwback photos of his parents and their family friends.

Davido expressed love for his parents as he shares throwback photos. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares some throwback photos of parents

In the first photo, Davido's late mum was spotted holding on to his dad with a big smile on her face. The late woman was definitely a beauty as the singer often boasts.

He expressed his love for his parents with love emojis on the photo.

The second photo showed the singer's late mum beside business mogul Aliko Dangote who was putting on a two-piece tracksuit. Davido's dad stood at the right-hand side of the businessman followed by a family friend and his wife.

Davido's dad and a family friend were spotted in the third photo. The singer tagged his brother Adewale to the photo, noting that he looks like their dad.

Check out the photos below:

Davido shares throwback photos of parents and family friends. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

