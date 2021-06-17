Asides from being one of the most-loved actresses in Nigeria due to her acting skills, Rita Dominic is also known for her fashion sense.

From the choice of outfit, the colour, her makeup, hair and shoes, the beautiful actress slays everything that she rocks.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Rita Dominic's fashion sense always gets people gushing. Photos: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

The actress recently shared stunning photos of herself in beautiful outfits and we couldn't take our eyes off it.

Legit.ng shares six photos of Rita Dominic slaying in monochromatic outfits.

1. Stepping on necks

When it comes to stepping on necks with her outfits, Rita Dominic is number one on the list.

The actress recently stepped out for an event and she donned this red outfit mixed with its darker shade. Her nails and purse also matched the colour of the outfit.

2. Who dey breet?

It's the lemon colour for us. If there's anyone who plays with bold colours, then it has to be Rita.

The actress paired her outfit with a different shade of lemon shoes.

3. Purple rain

As you can see, Rita is making it rain purple.

Although we can't see her shoe, her lovely tube top and skirt were paired with a different shade of purple bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. Peach Perfect

From her hair to her shoes, Rita's look is perfect for any kind of event.

The actress makes monochromatic outfits easy to wear.

5. Cool Yellow

Rita paired her yellow outfit with a different shade of yellow shoes. She then carried a bag of a different colour.

6. Another banger

If Rita doesn't give it to us, how will we take it? The actress was spotted in another shade of lemon and she slayed it.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Actress shows off her dance skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rita joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok and she announced herself with a dancing video.

The film star took part in the viral Woza Challenge which was about people dancing at crossroads and many across the world hopped on it.

In her video, the actress was spotted showing off her legwork skills with a beautiful smile on her face.

Source: Legit.ng