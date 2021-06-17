Having children around is one of the wonderful feelings because of their contagious happiness and tendency to make people laugh. In recent times, little kids have been making headlines for putting smiles on people's faces.

In the light of the foregoing, Legit.ng presents five little kids that got social media buzzing.

1. Baby can't stop laughing as mum tries twerking

A baby laughed hysterically as his mum, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, tried joining the #BussItChallenge by giving a shot at twerking.

Tatiana, who is a model, shared the video on social media and people soon joined in the laughter.

2. Baby talks funny things with dad

A baby could be seen in a cute video engaging in a conversation with a man believed to be his father.

Despite the fact that he didn't understand what the baby was saying, the man decided to play along by telling the child what never happened.

People couldn't stop laughing when the video made it to social media. It soon went viral as many loved the father-son moment.

3. Darasimi dances to Naira Marley's song

A little girl identified as Darasimi has become an internet sensation due to her dancing skills. She went viral after dancing to singer Naira Marley's song.

The singer was impressed with the little girl's dancing skills and shared the video on his Instagram page.

4. Little girl is thrown in the air by dad

A little girl went viral after a video of her emerged in which she could be seen displaying amazing skills when her dad threw her in the air.

She trusted her dad to always catch her each time she was thrown in the air and the girl showed how skillful she was.

5. Baby in diaper displays dancing skills

A baby wowed many on social media after displaying her dancing skills. In a heartwarming video, she could be seen dancing to a song from a phone she placed on the floor.

