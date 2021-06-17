While some people dance effortlessly and make it seem easy, others struggle with it and sometimes find themselves in an awkward situation.

This is the story of a woman who attempted the popular legwork dance but landed on the floor, which got party guests screaming in disbelief

Legwork, popularly called gbese in Yoruba language, is a type of dance that appeals to both the young and old generations and it has transcended the shores of Nigeria in which it originated

A party rocker recently found herself landing on the floor while attempting to do the popular legwork dance that has continued to gain momentum.

In a video, the woman could be seen on stage trying to showcase her dancing skill, but it didn't end well.

The woman never envisaged that her attempt at legwork wouldn't end well. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

Many people screamed in disbelief as the woman landed on the floor. Obviously embarrassed, the woman quickly stood up after the fall ended the dance.

Watch the video shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut below.

Social media users have one or two things to say

@sandrabenede said:

"Mummy you not alone."

@ladyque_1 commented:

"I feel bad for laughing."

@noggra_ wrote:

"If you laugh, you can’t make heaven."

@oladimeji__01 said:

"Whose Mum?"

