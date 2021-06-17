Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently took to social media to call out her former personal assistant and manager, Gbeminiyi Adegbola

The young lady was taken under the actress’ wing and also served as her PA but it was later discovered that she stole from the business till it crashed

Iyabo recounted how she closed down her shops in Ikeja and sacked some of her other staff before opening a new business in Lekki, which Gbemi also ruined

The movie star disclosed how she bought a car for her PA, took her on trips abroad, threw her a surprise birthday party and more

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to oust her former manager and personal assistant, Gbeminiyi Adegbola, who stole from her till she had to close down two of her stores in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a lengthy note on her Instagram page, Iyabo recounted how she discovered Gbemi had been stealing from her and using her own account number to collect payment from customers.

The actress said she had to sack all her staff and close down her stores in Ikeja because she felt they were the ones trying to wreck her.

Iyabo Ojo exposed her PA, Gbeminiyi Adegbola Valentynoh, who made her close down two shops and wrecked her business. Photos: @iyaboojofespris.

The movie star said it took a lot of courage for her to start again and that she had to sell all her gold, her land and started a new business in Lekki with the help of friends.

However, Gbeminiyi reportedly did not stop and continued with her dubious ways in the new store while pretending to be humble and loyal to her boss.

The actress wrote in part:

“Gbenminiyi, You still carried this same dubious act to Fespris Limited in Lekki phase 1, pretending to be a loyal & honest person to me, dam*n!! I trusted you, I was struggling to grow my new business, Gbemi, yet you were busy stealing, collecting money with your personal acct details without my knowledge, a one year old business, you almost ruined it again.

"I still have all evidence and statement taken down at the police station too.

"I accepted your mother's apology even tho you never apologised & I also listened to my late mom too who said I should not arrest you bcos of your health conditions, reason I let you walk freely without allowing the law take its course on you.”

Iyabo Ojo then recounted how she supported her PA all through her university days, paid her medical bills, fed and clothed her and even flew her on different all-expense paid trips abroad.

Not stopping there, the actress said she produced a movie in her PA’s name and even paid her royalties and also featured her in a lot of movies.

She wrote in part:

“You said I enslaved you, yet I supposed you financially throughout your university days, I fed and clothed you, I took care of all your medical bills & any other bills you brought to my notice, I flew you to South Africa, flew you to Dubai, all expenses & shopping trip on me.

"You even use to sleep on my bed that's how much I loved you, I took you like a sister, a god-daughter Gbeminiyi.”

Iyabo Ojo speaks on how she bought her PA a car and more

Iyabo continued to recount how well she had treated her PA and disclosed that she bought her a car after she graduated from school, threw her a surprise birthday party at Oriental Hotel and more just to make her happy.

The actress wrote:

“I surprised you with a car when you graduated, that & your international passport was the only thing I collected from you when I found out you were stealing from me.

"Is plenty oooo but let me rest here.. you said God will judge us according to our deeds abi? and trust me God will surely Judge.”

Actress shares photo and video proof of Gbeminiyi's dubious ways

Iyabo also attached video proof that Gbeminiyi had manipulated the company account to enable her steal. She also shared a video of the moment she was surprised with a new car and when she also organised a star-studded birthday party for her PA.

See the post below:

Nawa o.

Iyabo Ojo calls out bestie Omo Brish

The filmmaker had taken to her Instagram page to drag her best friend Tosin Abiola, popularly known as Omo Brish.

In the lengthy post, Iyabo tagged her friend as one of those people who use others as stepping stools to achieve their selfish interest.

According to the actress, her late mum had schizophrenia before her death and she ensured she was well taken care of, something her bestie was aware of. She continued by disclosing that for years, Omo Brish constantly & stylishly called her all manners of names.

The mother of two also noted that her friend had been shading her for weeks because she did not approve of the friendship between her former personal assistant and Omo Brish.

Iyabo Ojo's ex-PA shares her own side of events

One of the things Iyabo mentioned in her long post was the fact that her bestie became friends with her former personal assistant who almost wrecked her business despite taking her like a daughter.

Well, the former assistant to the actress, Valentynoh has spoken up because she does not want to be used as bait in the drama between Iyabo and her friend.

In the first post the young lady shared, she revealed that she has been silent over what happened between her and her ex-boss because silence is golden.

Source: Legit