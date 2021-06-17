Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke recently took to social media to advise her female fans

The beautiful reality TV star shared how women can keep a man, noting that it works like a magic

Mercy stated that women don't have to go fetish on their men as a good character is enough to make him stay glued to them

BBNaija Mercy Eke has shared one of the proven ways to keep a man with her female fans on social media.

The reality TV star noted that her way of keeping a man works like magic.

Mercy Eke tells female fans how they can keep their men. Photos: @official_mercyeke

Mercy speaks on how to keep a man

The Pepper Dem star said a good woman does not need charms to keep a man. According to her, her character is enough to ensure that her man never gets tired of her.

Mercy noted that every man needs respect and peace of mind.

The reality TV star then told feminists to avoid her, adding that women should be their men's peace of mind.

Read what she said below:

Kayamata ambassador

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Mercy's post. Many reminded her that she represents women who use love enhancers for their men.

favourmarisadim:

"You can't be anybody's peace if they don't have peace inside. And it's only a man that wants to stay with you that will stay. I agree with her about having a good character, that's a must for everyone."

teeto_olayeni:

"Ehen ehen??????? Coming from people who advertise Kayamata? Abeg make everybody getattttt."

tomisin_al:

"How does feminism come into play mercyeke. Charm and feminism how does it relate.. abeg dey browse things so you don't sound dumb. Same person advertising 4 tejigold kayamanta is saying being his peace is enough.. abegi."

_sassygrace:

"All her kayamata vendors hope them dey see this post o."

barbielifted:

"Coming from a kayamata ambassador"

Mercy Eke buys a new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2019 reality show winner joined the list of Nigerian celebrities using a G-Wagon.

In a video shared on her Snapchat, Mercy was seen walking majestically to her new ride to pose with it. To clear any doubts about the owner of the vehicle, she made sure her customised number plate was visible for all to see.

The number plate had the letters M LAMBO spelt on it, just like her popular nickname, Lamborghini Mercy.

