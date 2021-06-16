A Nigerian woman has been celebrated on social media as she recently welcomed three babies at once in Ogun state

The Ogun state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogu shared the good news of the officer who is serving in the police command

Ajogu during a visit to the family on Wednesday, June 16, also made a cash donation to the triplets and prayed for them

Ogun state - A female police officer identified as Corporal Bolaji Senjirin gave birth to triplets - two boys and a girl successfully on Friday, June 11.

Daily Trust reports that Senjirin, an orderly to the wife of the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogu is also currently serving in Ogun state police command.

A female police officer in Ogun state delivered a set of triplets. Photo credit: Madu Onuorah

Ajogun, who shared the amazing news on Wednesday, June 16, as he expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the safe delivery of the babies.

The police public Relations officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement noted that the commissioner visited the family in Kemta area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

While assuring the family of his continued support towards their upkeep, Ajogun made a cash donation to the babies. The commissioner also prayed that they will live to fulfill their destinies, Vanguard added.

