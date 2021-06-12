Many June 12 protesters in Ibadan, Oyo got a pleasant surprise from Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday

The governor's presence during the protest charged the demonstrators to hail him loudly with obvious joy

The protesters, most of who were youths, sang the governor's praise as he talked with them with a public address system

Ibadan - Peaceful June 12 protesters in Ibadan, Oyo state, were thrilled to see Governor Seyi Makinde join them in their rally.

To the surprise and joy of the protesters, Governor Makinde drove to the venue of the event on Saturday, June 12, and addressed them using a megaphone.

The governor was bold enough to drive into the midst of the protesters (Photo: Seyi Makinde)

Source: Facebook

Makinde's presence at the rally was seen by many as a clear sign of his solidarity with the demonstrators.

Source: Legit Nigeria