What could have turned into a violent rally in Lagos on Saturday, June 12, in the name of protest was contained by the police command in the state

Officers of the force were fast to make good use of tear gas which ended up dispersing hoodlums trying to hijack the match

The efforts and professional move of the police have been commended by an official of the state government

The Lagos state government has reacted to the efforts of the police command to maintain law and order during the June 12 protest at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area.

In his chat with Punch on Saturday, the senior special assistant on sports to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Anthony Adeyinka, commended officers of the command for their swift response to activities of hoodlums who tried to hijack exercise.

The governor's aide hailed the policemen for their swift response

Explaining why the security agents fired tear gas at the venue, Adeyinka said disclosed that while the activists only wanted a peaceful demonstration, the miscreants around attempted to turn the entire affair into chaos.

The governor's aide stated:

"The people were at Ojota peacefully. The activists were addressing themselves that what they want is a peaceful demonstration but the hoodlums, the miscreants as we all know them wanted to hijack the peaceful demonstration but the police rose to that occasion and made sure the thing was put in order."

He commended well-meaning youths who took part in the process, adding that they are ready to work with the government for peace and progress.

Meanwhile, southwest students had vowed to protest on June 12 despite the statement from the national president.

According to the National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone D (South-West), Sunday Asefon, the president has no right to announce the suspension of the protest without consulting them.

The southwest students in a statement signed by the coordinator, NANS Zone D, Kowe Odunayo Amos; and secretary-general, NANS Zone D, Giwa Yisa Temitope, the president was on his own.

They said students in the southwest should go out to protest on June 12, Peoples Gazette added.

Source: Legit.ng News