Senator Ajibola Basiru on Wednesday, June 16, reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's position on open grazing

The Senate's spokesman stated clearly that there is no federal law that supports opens grazing across Nigeria

Bashiru noted that the president can avoid further tension and unrest in Nigeria by seeking proper legal advice on the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The reported plan by the presidency to revive the old cattle grazing routes to enable herders to move freely and avoid clashes with farmers has met with serious opposition from the Senate's spokesman, Ajibola Bashiru.

Bashiru, who spoke on the heated topic in a Punch interview on Wednesday, June 16, said there is no federal law, contrary to what has been claimed, that backs open grazing throughout Nigeria.

The Senate spokesman called on Buhari to properly look into the grazing law (Photo: Muhammadu Buhari)

Source: Facebook

He said:

"As far as I am concerned as a legal practitioner, there is nothing like grazing routes or grazing reserve law in the laws of the Federation of Nigeria. There is nothing like that. So, there is no federal legislation that the President can implement.

"I have painstakingly looked at the laws of the Federation of Nigeria and I did not see a copy of any law that is called Federal Grazing Law, or Grazing Act, or any other title relating to the issue."

Bashiru said what Buhari's legal advisers are holding unto is an old northern law for grazing that was enacted in 1964. He said this should not be taken to mean national or federal legislation.

However, to set the facts aright, the senator clarified that instead of criticising Buhari, Nigerians should find out whether the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami and his team of lawyers are giving the president the correct legal advice on the issue.

He, therefore, called on the president to query the quality of legal advice from the AGF and his team by probing further so that they don’t generate avoidable, and unnecessary tension.

Herders, farmers react to Buhari's position on open grazing

Meanwhile, Herders, as well as some farmers, had backed President Buhari's position on the ban on open grazing in the southern region.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, the president's position didn't sit well with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PAN Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) who had all kicked against the move.

The sociocultural groups insist that the power to allocate land is vested in governors and not the president.

Source: Legit