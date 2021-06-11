President Muhammadu Buhari's approval for the recovery of designated grazing routes has started to generate reactions

Herders, farmers, have thrown their weight behind Buhari who is against the method southern governors want to deal with the menace

The southern governors had recently banned open grazing in their region as one of the ways of resolving the clashes between farmers and herders

Abuja - Herders, as well as some farmers, have backed President Muhammadu Buhari's position on the ban on open grazing in the southern region, Daily Trust reports.

The Guardian indicates that Buhari in an interview with Arise TV had expressed his support for the recovery of designated grazing routes for the first time as one of the ways of resolving the clashes between farmers/herders.

Afenifere, Ohanaeze have rejected the recovery of designated grazing routes approved by President Buhari Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

However, the president's position didn't sit well with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PAN Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) who have all kicked against the move.

The sociocultural groups insist that the power to allocate land is vested in governors and not the president.

Analysts are of the opinion that if the recovery of the grazing routes is pursued, prominent buildings in many states across Nigeria would be pulled down.

Southern governors take final decision on open grazing

It would be recalled that during a crucial meeting in Asaba, Delta state capital on Tuesday, May 11, the forum of southern governors agreed to ban open grazing in the region.

This critical decision was announced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the chairman of the forum, on behalf of his counterparts

Akeredolu said the resolution is part of the governors' efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity that emanates from the unchecked activities of herdsmen.

Miyetti Allah speak on southern governors' resolution

Meanwhile, the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah, has described the 17 governors of the southern states as jokers amid the raging controversy on the ban on open grazing.

The national president of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, stated this on Monday, June 7, in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun. This was in response to the proposed ban on open grazing in the region.

Bodejo further stated that his members were not bound by their position.

