Speculation is rife that popular American star Kylie Jenner and her rapper baby daddy Travis Scott are back together

The two attended an event in New York with their daughter, Stormi, and they seemed to be in love

Rapper Travis gave a speech during the gala and declared that he loves the Kylie Cosmetic founder

Rapper Travis Scott fuelled rumours he has reunited with his baby mama Kylie Jenner on June 15, 2021.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fuelled rumours they are back together. Photo: Kylie Jenner.

Source: UGC

The two attended a gala night in New York with their three-year-old daughter Stormi, and the Butterfly Effect rapper declared love for Kylie, who runs a beauty business empire.

Travis spoke at the event, and at the end of his speech, he referred to the 23-year-old as his wife.

"Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," he said.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly flew to New York to support Travis as he was honoured during the Parsons Benefit gala night.

They made their first red carpet appearance almost two years after they parted ways.

As a bevvy of photographers clicked away at the adorable trio, Travis put his arm on Kylie’s waist as a seemingly shy Stormi bit her nails.

Kylie later posted an image depicting Travis with his arms on her waist, and the image has received over 10 million likes.

“24 hours in NYC,” she wrote.

Her fans were elated by the post and reacted by writing:

@lilirismariexo:

"This is what we all were waiting for."

@sophhcal:

"I missed u guys so much."

@curatedbusinesses:

"Yes, we love this."

@jamaican_shordyyy:

"Mr and Mrs Scott."

@archivekyliejenner:

"The cure for COVID-19"

@jordynisabella.x:

"This better mean they are back together."

@claauds

“Are they back together?”

Neither of them has confirmed that they are officially back together.

However, a source who spoke to People observed that their recent interactions hint at a reunion.

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed fully back on,” the source said.

Travis and Kylie's separation

In 2019, Legit.ng reported that the two had parted ways after Kylie suspected him of cheating on her, allegations he denied.

However, a source told E! that the couple’s split was not final.

"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart. It's not a firm split,” the source said.

Source: Legit.ng