Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has taken to social media to give herself a title she thinks she deserves

The movie star spoke on how her facial expressions are a part of her and should earn her the title of queen of memes

Ini also shared a series of photos of her snaps being used as memes and fans shared their take on it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Much loved Nigerian veteran actress, Ini Edo, seems to believe she deserves a new title from her fans going by her recent post on social media.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of times her pictures were used for memes.

In the caption of the post, Ini spoke about her interesting facial expressions and how it is a talent she has.

Veteran actress Ini Edo says she should be queen of memes. Photos: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to her, she should now be called the queen of memes because of it and should even be paid when her photo is used.

In her words:

“Ok so I think I should officially be called queen of memes.. because my expressions na follow come and una go begin pay me money @yung.nollywood.”

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Ini Edo wanting the queen of memes title

Fans took to her comment section to express their amusement at her post while others commented on her facial expressions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Hossa.na:

"Seriously they need to pay you ooo."

Thatkidsheddy_ynl:

"Wow longtime. ❤️"

Meek_nova_bae:

"Exactly."

Iam.mayrie:

"Swears o."

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson the new TikTok queen?

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is known for her amazing talent and top-notch acting skills over the years.

The mum of four does not only interpret roles well but she is also known to be pretty hilarious on social media.

The actress has joined a list of celebrities who have established their presence on the popular app TikTok and just like her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, she is climbing her way to the top.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng News