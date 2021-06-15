Have you run out of fashion inspirations when it comes to dressing up your kids in style? Well, you're in luck because Olianna and Olivia have got you covered.

The adorable twin sisters are some of the fast-rising kid fashionistas to look out for in Nigeria and it is not hard to understand why.

The sisters are known for their fashion and style. Photo credit: @theunidenticalduo

Source: Instagram

Displayed across their social media page are photos of the twin sisters fashionably dressed in colourful and stunning outfits which will have anyone applauding.

Tagged the 'unidentical duo', when Olianna and Olivia aren't rocking matching identical outfits, the sisters who share little resemblance complement each other in every outfit they step out in.

With over 200,000 followers on Instagram, the page which is purportedly managed by their guardian/mum has become a go-to for anyone searching for fun kiddie fashion inspiration.

Legit.ng has gathered 13 photos of the twin sisters stepping out in style.

Check them out below:

1. In ankara

2. In wide-legged pants and tees

3. In pink and white outfits

4. Killing in another ankara piece

5. Ready for the polo club

6. In red flowy dresses

7. Keeping the sun and the haters away

8. Looking fly in their sundresses

9. Rocking pastel colours

10. Did someone say rocker chic?

11. Walking on sunshine!

12. Keeping it cute and classy

13. In matching suede outfits

More kiddies fashion

Still not over some of your favourite celebrity looks? Not to worry, because some fashionista kids have done quite well in recreating these looks.

While it is common to see fans copy styles and iconic photoshoot inspirations from their favourite stars, it isn't every day one gets to be blessed with kids pulling off celebrity looks.

Well, prepare yourself to be wowed as Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most interesting - and applaudable - celebrity look recreations of all times.

Source: Legit