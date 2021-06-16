Timothy Harrison had comfortably decided against attending his graduation in favour of his daily job

When he got to work, boss Cedric Hampton refused to let him work on one of the biggest days of his life

The boss then marshalled support from his employees and managed to prepare the youngster in time for the graduation

Like most employees who put their job ahead of everything, Timothy Harrison showed up to work in staff uniform on his graduation day.

This is despite being given the go-ahead to attend the graduation ceremony the previous day by his boss Cedric Hampton.

Hampton was able to marshal support from his staff and customers to prepare Timothy in time for the graduation. Photos: Ced Cool Hampton.

I was surprised he came to work

Hampton was thus confused when the young man showed up to work on the day he was meant to receive the proverbial power to read.

When he was asked why he was at work, his response was that he didn't have a way and his family was unable to get tickets because he failed to attend their senior activities.

The good boss wrote on Facebook:

"I immediately say 'go home get the paperwork and call the school and see what we have to do to get your cap and gown'."

Working against the clock to ensure that his employee did not miss that important milestone, he brought on board fellow co-workers and some customers to help prepare the boy.

To ensure that Timothy matched the billing of his big day, some members of the group rushed to a boutique and bought him a new shirt, tie and pair of trousers.

He always works hard

In a short period, the youngster was dressed up and driven to the graduation square right on time, a gesture that has gone viral online.

Hampton told the media:

"He's a fine young man. He's a hard worker, very polite. It's the least we could do for him."

Young Timothy was employed as a helping hand at the restaurant in Center Point a few weeks shy of his high school graduation.

That probably explains why he was afraid of skipping work to attend his graduation because he thought it was too soon to start taking days off.

