A Nigerian man, Azeez Ibrahim Oluwafemi, has narrated the horrible treatment he once faced when he was with his former employer as a building engineer in 2020.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, the man said few weeks after he started work as a project engineer to build a filling station in Ibadan, he was fired.

Despite my hard work, he still fired me

He added that the development came despite the fact that people commended the fence work he did, saying it was amazing.

Azeez said the company’s CEO called and said: “I want to give my architect the main job”, and that brought an end to everything.

Almost a year after, he got a call from the same person, asking him to come and work on a bigger project in Niger state.

When you are good, they will always come back

The man turned the request down. Ibrahim stated that he had to do that because he was busy with bigger things.

The engineer told his followers:

“Be strong, it might be stormy right now, but it can't rain forever. Things will definitely get better. Keep upskilling and improving yourself. They would come for you.”

Innocent Ehiogu said:

"I have the same story. The company needed a surveillance system expert, I was called. According to the project supervisor, he got plenty of mails but when he saw mine that i can configure the system, he quickly reached out to me..."

Joseph Iberosi said:

"Rejection sometimes are signs that greater opportunities are coming your way that you have to recreate your mindset towards building your capacity for the next level you're about getting into."

Chineme Okafor said:

"They didn't find you where they left you... This is good..."

Maryjones Okoro said:

"Am currently on these shoes right now, mine is that I got the termination letter exactly 3weeks after child birth (no strong bases for termination just office politics)."

Another Nigerian narrates her sack letter story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Enobong Ebitu, recently took to the same platform to share how she lost her job. She said that it just happened without any crime.

Enobong said the company laid her off because the workload at its warehouse had reduced.

She added that she wants her experience to teach people how everything can work well when one plans ahead.

