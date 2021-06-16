A young man, Sean McGary, has inspired people on social media after undergoing his third brain surgery in seven months

Sean is hopeful that his recovery will be easy and he can't wait to get back on his feet and make a difference in the world

He shared a cute photo of himself on his hospital bed and expressed gratitude to family and friends for standing by him

A man identified as Sean McGary has penned down a message of hope from his hospital bed after undergoing his third brain surgery in seven months.

Sharing a photo of himself on his LinkedIn page, Sean said he does not even question God despite all that has happened to him.

Sean McGary has expressed gratitude to family and friends for standing by him. Photo credit: Sean McGary/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Another unexpected brain surgery this morning but I don’t even question God! With this being my 3rd brain surgery in 7 months, it would be easy to ask “Why?” But I know this is all a part of my marathon."

He is not going to give up

Sean has vowed never to give up. According to him, he can't wait to get back on his feet and make a difference in the world.

He said:

"Coming from where I come from the odds been stacked against me my whole life, not gon fold now. I appreciate all the genuine love from family and friends and I love you all more then you’ll ever know.

"Recovery will be light work for me and I can’t wait to get back to making a difference in this world. The highest human act is to inspire. I’m 3-0 with these surgeries and forever blessed. Take advantage of your time on this earth cause you’ll never know when it’ll be your time to go. Every day is a good day, love life."

Many pray for healing

Antoinette Barton said:

"Heavenly father. Whatever this young man is going through. He needs a healing touch from you Lord. I pray that you heal him today. In your son Jesus name. Amen."

Ernest Koranteng commented:

"Glory be to God, Sean. Speedy recovery and we pray you are completely healed in Jesus Christ mighty name. Amen."

Precious Utulu wrote:

"I wish you quick recovery."

Peter M. said:

"I just empathize with you, you are a strong soul. God's speed!!"

