Upcoming singer Okonji Patrick who is also known as Pato Jaz speaks on the lack of support from already made musicians in Nigeria for the newbies in town

The singer who had worked with another fast-rising singer Bella Shmurda before said taking Nigeria music to the next level is when artistes begin to support one other

Pato Jaz says he takes inspiration from Burna Boy and Wizkid

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Young and talented music artist, Okonji Patrick better known as Pato Jaz, has expressed his thoughts on the major problems facing the Nigerian music industry.

The Kere crooner in a recent interview with Legit.ng pointed at greed, selfishness, and lack of support as the clog in the wheels taking the Nigerian music industry to greater heights.

Asked what he thinks should be done to help the situation the Lagos state-born emerging singer says:

"Taking Nigeria music to the next level is when we begin to support each other. Many top musicians today are greedy and want all the glory, fame and wealth for themselves. When we begin to support each other, give credit to the right people who work so hard and do their jobs right then we can take the competition to anywhere in the world."

Taking Nigeria music to the next level is when we begin to support each other. Photo: Pato Jaz

Source: Instagram

Also revealing the big lessons he has learnt about doing music as a business in Nigeria, Pato Jaz stated:

"I have learnt not to put my money into anything because people say it will work out. Music business is not just for the talented but also for the intelligent ones. You have to think and observe well before putting your hands in any music business."

"I have also learnt to keep going, pushing, and never give up on whatever I aim for. That is why my philosophy of life is Don’t just fear failure but rather fear not trying”

Recalling how his music journey started, Pato Jaz maintained that he has been doing music since secondary school, although, music wasn’t really my thing initially.

"But, I had this friend who does music back then. We were best friends. His name is “Juvick Magic” he put me through some songs and told me how easy it was. My school did a talent show then, he also put me on it with many days of practice. Trust me, the talent show day wasn’t funny. I was so shy but when I climbed the stage with a lot of crowd cheering us, it was amazing. I did my thing and it turned out successful. We actually came out top; 1st position. We won the competition."

On his new music project, Kere, Pato Jaz says it was inspired by Burna Boy and Wizkid.

"They proved to we the upcoming musicians and everyone out there that nothing is impossible. When I watched Burna Boy on the Grammy award's night making his speech, it inspired me. It was something very great, so I took the word Kere from his speech and made a song out if it for everyone to vibe to.

"My other songs released are Jara’e, Kadija, Ire, Bobo featuring Sosa-E, NGNG featuring Bella Shmurda, Owanle, Blow Bi Burna featuring Jay Rhymes, Dollar pounds and many more."

Tems works with Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that upcoming Nigerian singer, Tems, took the industry by storm and it came as no surprise that she caught the attention of already made stars, one of them being Wizkid.

Tems was one of the new artistes featured on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album and they both worked together on the song titled Essence.

Seeing as Wizkid is not one to reveal a lot about himself on social media, fans sought to know more about him by asking Tems.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng