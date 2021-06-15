Mudashiru Obasa has advised the federal government to employ dialogue in dealing with political agitators

The Lagos House of Assembly speaker noted that in the midst of crisis and tension, force is not often the best option especially in a democracy

The speaker added that the masses have the right to speak on the state of their nation and the style of leadership used for them

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the federal government's plan to use force on agitators will not yield desired results.

Obasa, during the House's plenary on Tuesday, June 15, called on the government to make use of dialogue, instead of military might on persons termed as secessionists.

The speaker, in a statement made available to Legit.ng stated categorically that citizens have the right, in a democratic setting, to express their views on how they are being governed by their leaders.

He admitted that some issues left unresolved by the government have partly caused the present tension in the country.

Obasa said:

"It is not about electing us alone. Those that elected us also have freedom, they have the right to protest where they think things are not working.

"The right to protest should not be taken away from them as long as such right is not taken for granted.

"There is no crime in seeking for separate nations within an existing nation. Those representing the people through the ideology of social contract must listen to the people."

Meanwhile, Obasa had congratulated Nigerians on the 28th anniversary of democracy in the country.

Obasa, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, noted that the very fact that citizens have remained together in this system of government reveals their respect and love for a system that ensures freedom and basic human rights.

The speaker of the state's legislature said the fact that the country had remained united in spite of differences and challenges is proof that there was mutual love deep in the hearts of Nigerians.

