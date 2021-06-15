The Buhari administration has been commended for its massive investment in Nigeria's security infrastructure

The commendation to the president was given by a support group within Nigeria's ruling party, APC-Legacy Awareness Campaign

The group stated that the president has focused on key basic facilities and capital equipment needed for securing the country

FCT, Abuja - A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC-Legacy Awareness Campaign (APC-LAC) has revealed that Nigeria recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979 under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The APC group also said the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) received about 23 new aircraft since 2015 as part of commitments of the present administration to end insecurity in the country.

The APC support group stated that President Buhari has invested massively in security infrastructure. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

The information was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group on Tuesday, June 15, and signed by some of its officials which includes the APC national youth leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman.

Others were a former APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and presidential media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi.

Equipping the Security Agencies and Building Morale

Buttressing the Buhari administration's determination to secure the country, the group cited the launch of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the new Police Act signed by the president in 2020 which incorporates the concept of community policing in Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“The Nigerian Military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades. Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“The Nigeria Air Force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015, with at least a dozen more being expected, and the Navy has most recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979. The administration has also launched a Nigeria Police Trust Fund.”

Promoting Community-led Solutions to Insecurity

The statement continued:

“President Buhari is a huge advocate for the re-institution by states of age-old communal security mechanisms that bring together traditional and community leaders and the police, for the provision of credible intelligence and the resolution of conflicts and tensions as they arise.

“President Buhari has just flagged off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure project, to protect Nigeria’s vast waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea.

“In the last five years, a number of technology solutions are being deployed and implemented to support the police, Immigration, and other security agencies.”

President Buhari had on Thursday, June 10 said his government has secured ten convictions for various maritime offences since the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act.

The president made the disclosure this at the official flag-off of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria also known as the Deep Blue Project at the ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos.

According to a post on Facebook by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari signed the Act into law in June 2019.

Recall that the APC-LAC recently declared that the Buhari-led administration committed more resources to infrastructure than any other administration in Nigerian since 1999.

The administrations before President Muhammadu Buhari include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In its weekly reports of Buhari's legacies through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 7, the APC-LAC said more road and rail infrastructure are being built and or completed since Buhari assumed office in 2015 than in the sixteen years between 1999 and 2015.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the APC-LAC said the Buhari-led administration has been laying the foundation for Nigeria's greatness since it assumed office in 2015.

According to the group, a lot of the investments and reforms being made currently should have been done long before now by successive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 2, the group said if the opposition PDP and its leadership want to join in criticising and opposing the APC administration, it must do so by presenting to Nigerians what they did comparatively during their 16-year stewardship.

