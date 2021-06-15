American singers and star couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, are reported to have held a secret wedding

The 51-year-old recently held a surprise bridal shower with close friends and family and shared photos of her party online,

According to sources close to the couple, Blake had completed the chapel in his ranch where he wanted the two to hold their wedding

The two were spotted spending time in the country music singer's ranch with Gwen rocking two rings on her ring finger

Celebrity couple Gwen Stafani and Blake Shelton are reportedly married. This is after exclusive photos shared online showed the two rocking wedding rings.

Gwen Stefani has been in a relationship with Blake Shelton.

Gwen Steffani's surprise bridal shower

Three days ago, the musician held her surprise baby shower with family and close friends and shared photos of how the event went down on Instagram.

The Hella Good singer captioned one of the posts saying she is getting married and wrote on another one that she is feeling so much love.

Gwen met her fiance, fellow singer Blake Shelton while doing The Voice show in 2014, and the two waited till each had healed from their previous marriages as they were both freshly single.

Secret Wedding

According to Page Six publication, the two may have secretly got married based on exclusive photos obtained by The Post.

The 51-year-old was caught wearing the sparkler during a trip out with her country music star fiancé and her 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gwen and Blake had just gotten back from Oklahoma, where he owns a sprawling ranch, and they were spotted wearing matching outfits of navy blue shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps while attending a children’s sporting event with the son she shares with singer Gavin Rossdale.

Sources close to the couple reported that Blake had completed a chapel where he wanted the two to hold their wedding.

