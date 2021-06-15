The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is on the verge of sealing a deal on minting currency for The Gambia

This is as the governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia, Buah Saidy, submitted a proposal to that effect when he met with Nigeria's CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Meanwhile, the Nigerian company in charge of printing currency has also said it's ready to take on the job when the deal is finalised

FCT, Abuja - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly agreed in principle to mint The Gambian Dalasi, the official currency of The Gambia.

Daily Trust reported that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, agreed to the currency minting proposal from the governor of the Central Bank of the Gambia, Buah Saidy, who led a delegation to visit him on Tuesday, June 15.

Legit.ng gathers that Emefiele said Nigeria has a lot of capacity in currency printing as the country has been minting since the 1960s.

He was quoted to have said:

"We are willing to assist in printing your currency. We can be extremely competitive in terms of cost."

The Gambia running low on currency

In his earlier remark, The Gambia's central bank governor said his country is running very low on currency and wants to learn how to manage the currency need annually by leveraging Nigeria’s wealth of knowledge and experience, Daily Times reported.

He said currently, they placed an order for two years currency minting deal abroad but they are considering also minting from Nigeria if Nigeria is willing.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc said it is ready if both parties finally come to a deal.

