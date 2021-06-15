A 28-year-old Nigerian man identified as Khalil Nur Khalil is an inspiration to many youths of the country

Khalil said he sacrificed many things including his entire social life to learn about the philosophy of money and finance

Governor Nasir El-Rufai appointed the young man as executive director of KADIPA, an Investment Intelligence

A 28-year-old Nigerian man, Khalil Nur Khalil, has explained how he bagged first class and became the best graduating student in the Economics Department of Eastern Mediterranean University, North Cyprus, at the age of 24 and subsequently got an appointment from the Kaduna state government.

Khalil, who made this known exclusively to Legit.ng regional reporter Adeoye Adewunmi, is the current executive director of KADIPA (Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency), Investment Intelligence. He is popularly called the youngest executive director in Nigeria.

Nur, who was one of the 100 exceptional youths in Nigeria doing great things to push the country forward, said he sacrificed many things including his entire social life, concentrating on figuring out how the world works, the philosophy of money and finance, and geopolitics in general.

He said he was a voracious reader who isolated himself to read many books and watch relevant documentaries in order to satisfy his curiosity.

The youngest director described it as the kind of solitude and isolation that gives one the mental clarity needed to ponder on one’s past action.

In his words:

“Well I had to sacrifice a lot of things including my entire social life so that I can totally concentrate on figuring out how the world works, the philosophy of money and finance, and geopolitics in general.

“I’m a voracious reader so I figured I would just isolate myself for a few years and read hundreds of books and watch all the documentaries I could find to fully satisfy my curiosity at that point in time.

“So I guess it’s a bit painful for one to be alone (but not lonely) for a few years, but it’s exactly that kind of solitude and isolation that gives you the mental clarity needed to ponder on your past actions and to have a clear plan of action for your future goals."

Having challenges to cope with

The young man said he had some challenges he had to overcome because he was away in North Cyprus studying.

In his words:

“I also had a lot of personal challenges I had to overcome which wasn’t easy to deal with because I was all the way in North Cyprus; but as the saying goes “the impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way”."

He excelled academically

According to Khalil, he turned his challenges into opportunities for himself and started excelling academically.

He said:

“As soon as I realised that those challenges were actually opportunities for me to use my intellectual curiosity as a coping mechanism to excel academically, I was more or less unstoppable and Alhamdulillah it all worked out for me.

“This went a long way in helping me become the best graduating student in my department and bagging my first class degree.”

He also explained that his former boss, Malam Hafiz Bayero introduced him to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state and became blessed having subsequently had a private audience with him in a meeting that has become indelible to him up till this moment.

In his words:

“I met His Excellency, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai through my former boss, friend, mentor and colleague in government, Malam Hafiz Bayero.

“I was blessed to subsequently have a private audience with His Excellency which was such an awe-inspiring meeting for me that I’ll never forget.”

Source: Legit