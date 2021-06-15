The lingering industrial dispute between the Nasarawa state government and members of the organised labour appears to have escalated

Yusuf Iya, the Nasarawa state chairman of the NLC, disclosed why affiliate unions and the civil society organisations in the state have decided to go on strike

The labour union faulted the announcement by the state government that it had commenced the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to only workers from levels 1 to 6

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an indefinite strike in Nasarawa state over the partial implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage and other welfare-related issues.

Nasarawa workers said they have shown the state government maximum understanding. Photo: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

The Nation reported that the NLC has directed its affiliate unions and the civil society organisations in the state to join the strike scheduled to commence at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The strike was declared on Monday, June 14, in Lafia, the state capital, after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting with the labour movement in the state.

The Nasarawa state chairman of the NLC, Yusuf Iya, told reporters that the industrial action became imperative due to the failure of the government to meet their demands after two months' ultimatum.

Yusuf Iya said:

“We have given the present administration more than two years grace to address our challenges, but the government has been paying lip service to the issue.

“The strike was supposed to have commenced since June 7, but was delayed due to intervention by the traditional rulers in the state.''

The labour leader alleged that the state government had shown that it is serious about meeting the demands of the workers, Daily Trust reported.

He said having exhausted all options, the organised labour has resorted to the strike since it seems to be the language the government understands.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Iya described the implementation of minimum wage of workers in grade levels 1-6 in the state as a mirage.

Meanwhile, NLC has warned that it may resume its suspended strike in Kaduna following an alleged breach of an agreement by the state government.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 4, in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

The labour leader said the Kaduna government was refusing to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with members of the organised labour.

Source: Legit