Yemi Osinbajo says the idea of thrift-for-charity store, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria is a brilliant idea

The vice president made the disclosure at the inauguration of Dash Me Store on Sunday, June 13, in Lagos state

The store which was established to mobilize resources was founded by Nigeria's former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun

Lagos - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, June 13, inaugurated Dash Me Store, Nigeria’s first thrift-for-charity online.

This is contained in a statement signed by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 14.

Osinbajo at the inauguration of the Dash Me Store, an outfit of the Dash Me Foundation in Lagos state. Photo credit: Laolu Akande

The outfit was established by Dash Me Foundation founded by the immediate past Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Osinbajo during the event in Lagos said the idea of the thrift-for-charity store is brilliant and the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He went on to note that it is a unique model which does not just give to the needy in the conventional way of merely handing out donations.

Osinbajo went on to note that one factor responsible for the impactful implementation of the Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration over the years is the realization that you can’t reach Nigerians if you don’t have a plan for the grassroots.

This realization then influenced the structure designed for the SIP and is largely responsible for the successes of the programme (which is now regarded as one of the biggest social welfare schemes in the continent).

The store is established to mobilize resources for onward distribution to vulnerable people in the society via grassroot charities.

He said:

"This is why, as Minister, she prioritized the Social Investment Programmes, when for the first time, the country voted almost N500B of our annual budget to welfare programmes which are called the Social Investment Programmes, which involved engaging 500,000 young men and women, and also giving microcredit to about 2 million traders and also a home-grown school feeding programme for 9.5 million children daily in public schools across the country.

“I am therefore really not surprised that she has decided to use some of her enormous talent and influence to establish an organization that raises funds and provides resources for indigenous grassroot charities working with orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic violence.”

