The Duchess of Sussex's dad, Thomas Markle revealed that he learned about the birth of his granddaughter over the radio

He and his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle have not spoken since May 2018 shortly before the royal wedding

Thomas wants to mend fences with his daughter and Prince Harry, he also believes that he would be an awesome grandpa

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas has claimed that he was shocked to learn that his daughter had given birth to her second child over the radio.

He didn't understand why his daughter and son-in-law were so distant from him that they wouldn't even let him know the good news personally.

Meghan Markle’s dad said that he learned of the birth of his granddaughter over the radio. Photo credit: @BelleAudiophile

Source: Twitter

Thomas wants to mend fences between himself and his daughter and Prince Harry. He said he hasn't spoken to his daughter since two days before her royal wedding to Harry in May 2018.

He hopes that one day he will be able to meet his grandchildren and reckons that he would make a pretty good grandpa according to Huffington Post.

Thomas Markle's heartfelt message

“I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery," Thomas told The Sun Online. "I wish them all my love and the best of luck,” he added.

Thomas has yet to meet Prince Harry and has not met his grandson Archie either.

However, according to reports by the Mirror UK, Royal biographer Robert Jobson said it’s unlikely he will meet his new granddaughter anytime soon.

Thomas accuses Oprah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Thomas Markle, the maternal grandfather of the newest addition to the British royal family, has accused Oprah Winfrey of taking advantage of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The retired lighting is convinced the TV legend 'played' the young couple, coaxing Prince Harry especially into saying things he would not have otherwise shared.

Thomas also admitted he feels "disappointed" by the fallout between him and his daughter, being cut off from his daughter Meghan for the past three years.

Source: Legit