A foundation that assists the needy got social media talking after rendering help to a Nigerian man whose leg got amputated

Givers Supportive Foundation assisted the unidentified man during his surgery and gave him cash to get a prosthetic leg after his amputation

Many social media users were impressed and they commended the foundation for rendering help to the man

A Nigerian man has expressed gratitude to Givers Supportive Foundation for coming to his aid during and after his surgery.

The unidentified man whose leg got amputated was gifted some cash to get a prosthetic leg by the foundation.

The man expressed gratitude to the foundation for coming to his rescue. Photo credit: @gsf_foundation

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the foundation with the handle @gsf_foundation said the man would get the artificial leg in a few weeks.

The foundation's post read in part:

"Early this morning, the bill needed for him to purchase an Artificial Plastic Leg was delivered to him and in few weeks he will get his artificial Plastic Leg.

"Let's keep doing our best in helping the less privilege, the sick people and the extremely poor.

"It is more blessed to give than to receive Givers never lack."

Gratitude for kind gesture

In a video that was shared by @gsf_foundation, the man could be seen in his hospital bed expressing gratitude to the foundation.

In his words:

"I thank GSF Foundation and Nigerians for the kind gesture. May God's protection continue to be with you.

"I really appreciate your kind gesture. May God never depart from you."

Many react to the kind gesture

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the video on his page and many were impressed and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@yetundebakare said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless @gsf_foundation."

@designerperfumeryy commented:

"May God bless every hand that gives out to the needy. May God bless those that wish they can help."

@preshfashion_artistry wrote:

"God bless this foundation for reaching out to the needy."

@iam_littlesimi said:

"God bless him."

