A Spanish journalist has proffered a lasting solution to the recurring racial abuse of Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr

The football pundit has been critical of the Brazilian winger since he joined Real Madrid in 2018

Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni has continued to deny allegations of abusing the Los Blancos star

Spanish journalist Manuel Jabois is calling for the ban of Vinicius Junior's celebration in all competitions.

The suggestion came to light following the controversy that played out during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid.

Prestianni allegedly abused Vinicius Jr

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr stole the show at Estadio da Luz, scoring in the 50th minute to give the Spanish giants an edge.

The Real Madrid star celebrated his goal at the corner flag with his Samba dance, which did not go well with the home team.

The former Flamengo player was cautioned by referee Francois Letexier not to celebrate excessively but it fell on deaf ears, per ESPN.

Vinicius Jr continued to taunt the fans stylishly, which led to a booking and Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni confronted him for the first time.

Before the restart of the game, the Argentine winger walked towards Vinicius Jr, covered his mouth and spoke some words to the Real Madrid star.

The three-time La Liga winner ran towards the referee to report alleged racial abuse, which led to the game being stopped for 10 minutes before action resumed.

After the end of the match, Benfica fans threw empty bottles at Vinicus Jr and some Real Madrid players.

Prestianni has already spoken to UEFA investigators regarding the incident that happened during the second half of the game at the Estadio da Luz.

The 20-year-old reportedly told UEFA that he used a different offensive expression, an anti-gay slur in Spanish, per Daily Mail.

UEFA has since opened an investigation and under Article 14 of its disciplinary code, racist or anti gay insults carry identical sanctions, meaning the 20-year-old risks a 10-match suspension if found guilty.

Jabois wants Vinicius to stop celebrating goals

Respected Spanish journalist, Manuel Jabois has suggested that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr should cease celebrating his goals.

According to Topskills Sports UK, the football pundit said France international Kylian Mbappe backed the Brazilian winger despite not hearing the statement of the Benfica player. He said:

“The solution is to ban Vinicius from celebrating goals. Kylian Mbappe is supporting what Prestianni didn’t say during the tense match between Real Madrid and Benfica.”

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions that trailed the suggestion of the Spanish journalist on Vinicius Jr's celebration. Read them below:

@LcBed17 said:

"Imagine football without celebrations — it’s like a planet without water. What meaning would it even have?

"You score a goal in the World Cup final in the 90th minute and you’re forbidden from celebrating.

"The emotion could completely overwhelm you."

@LcBed17 wrote:

"What the journalist is saying is that we might as well create football for robots if, when I score a goal, I’m not allowed to celebrate it.

"And as for calling him ungrateful — it’s the journalists who know what they’ve done to Vinícius.

"Vinícius doesn’t owe them anything in return."

@Passioncrypto1 added:

"Real Madrid and Vini Jr. and UEFA should sue that journalist and ban him from attending football matches."

Reports of a racial slur against Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that emerging accounts from pitchside and post-match discussions, Osimhen’s furious reaction may have been triggered by a racial slur allegedly directed at him by Topcu.

While the claim remains unverified by match officials, sources close to the Galatasaray camp hinted that Osimhen reacted instinctively after hearing the insult.

