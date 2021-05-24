- BI Phakathi recently shared another video clip of himself blessing another unsuspecting humble person

- In the clip, the eager man thinks he is loading groceries to do a delivery but BI ends up telling him the groceries were for him

- Many Facebookers loved the heartwarming post and praised BI heartily in the comment section of the inspiring video

BI Phakathi had many of us with wet eyes after sharing another heartwarming clip in which he does his bit for society. In the video, BI calls a man under the guise that he needs him to deliver some groceries.

Once the man packed all the groceries inside his bakkie, BI then surprised him with the news that the groceries were actually his to keep for himself and his family. The old man was naturally super surprised and could not thank BI enough.

BI made this guy a very happy man. Source: BI Phakathi

He captioned the video:

"This Man Thought He Was Being Hired to Do a Grocery Delivery."

Locals were inspired

Bhekani Malindzisa said:

"My brother what you are doing is not only for you but for the Kingdom of God. I wish many of us can do more of this, in Africa there will be no starvation, little by little foreign aid will go and we will gain our independence. Thanks bro. Keep it up. I will do the same I have learned. Thanks for sharing."

Wade Wright commented:

"I absolutely love this man's works, I bet God is very happy with him!! Each time I watch a video of him being such a giving person it makes me want to do something nice for someone also, even though I'm struggling I can still do it. God bless you, BI!"

