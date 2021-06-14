Nigerians have the right to run from the country if they are not comfortable with it according to Professor Wole Soyinka

The Nobel laureate who also described Nigeria as a plane that is on a terrible slide said the country cannot continue this way

Specifically, Wole Soyinka called for Nigeria to decentralise, insisting that this is the only way to move the country forward

For those who desire to run from Nigeria, Professor Wole Soyinka has sent a crucial message to them.

The Nobel laureate said citizens who are not happy with the way things are going in the country have the right to exit the country if they feel that it is going on a terrible slide.

According to Tribune Newspaper, Soyinka said this during an interview session he had with Arise Television.

He said the only way Nigeria can continue as one is to decentralise as the continued situation in the country cannot make Nigeria to stay together, Sahara Reporters added.

He said:

“If a plane is on a terrible slide, the people who feel that they do not deserve that kind of slide have the right to say sorry, we are getting off this plane before it nosedives.”

“Do I think Nigeria can continue as one? Not if it continues this way, not if it fails to decentralise; some people call it restructuring, others use whatever word. But if Nigeria fails to decentralise, as fast as possible, manifestly and not rethorics, then Nigeria cannot stay together.

“Ex-heads of state have said it, politicians, Generals, analysts, economists, others have all said it. When sectional leaders cannot answer the people’s existential yearnings, don’t be surprised if the people start saying we want Tiv nation, we want Kanuri nation, we want Biafra nation, we want Yoruba nation, don’t be surprised to hear it. It’s because you are not being taken seriously.

“That is why people are demonstrating in the streets, that’s why they are defying threats from the police and the government.”

