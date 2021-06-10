- President Buhari has dismissed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, saying they have nowhere to go

- According to the Nigerian president, they are scattered everywhere in the country, with many of them having properties among others

- Meanwhile, some Nigerians have tackled the president over his statement, with many asking him to let the IPOB leave

In what will draw a diverse reaction from Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Indigenous People of Biafra clamouring for secession as a dot in a circle that has nowhere to go.

Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, Punch Newspaper reports.

President Buhari says IPOB has nowhere to go since their businesses are scattered all over the country. Photo: Femi Adesina

He said:

“That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.

“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about. In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”

Going further, the president disclosed that he has been assured by south-south people that their region has no intention of seceding, adding that IPOB will not have “access to anywhere” even if they eventually secede from the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Facebook have quickly reacted to the president's position with many people bashing him while others sided with him.

Reactions from Nigerians

Chima Samuel Okechukwu wrote:

"How can a president be talking like this? Why referring to a tribe as a dot? It’s so unfortunate that these groups of people are taking Igbos for granted. You might have won them 1967 but don’t pray for those you referred to, to pick up arms again."

Mojirayo Adedoyin also wrote:

"Wonderful, so there is no road in the Southeast to where Nigeria ? okay, there is road to Lagos to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon, West Africa, London, Chine and so on. Must they use road before they travel out of their country if they are allowed to live Nigeria peacefully?"

Lateef Babatunde Ganiyu also said:

"That is where IPOB is making mistake because until they take the southsouth along, the Nigeria government will rather fight them than negotiate with them because southsouth is the only region holding Nigeria together."

Macandy Chiejine Ikwesi added.

"Their actions give you so much heartbreak, that you react swiftly to their provocations. They are your worst nightmare, accept it."

Obasanjo tackles IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo, says although Nigerians would fare better staying together than breaking up the nation’s unity should not be at ‘any cost’.

The former president stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor (NIS) organised by the Ogun chapter of the Body of Fellows of the NIS.

Legit.ng gathered that the ex-president called on agitators for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea and work for the oneness of the country.

