Many people celebrated with a young lady, Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, who recently passed her medical examination and became a doctor

Chinaza thanked God for making the lofty feat attainable as she told people how they should address her now that she is a medical expert

Messages of congratulations flowed in from all quarters as many showed her much love on LinkedIn

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady, Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate passing her MBSS exams.

In a post on the platform, the lady thanked God as she informed her followers she is now officially a medical doctor.

The lady appreciated God for her new level. Photo source: LinkedIn/Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala

Source: UGC

Thank God!

The Nigerian shared a photo of herself in a lab coat where she wore a smiling face. Many Nigerian took to her comment section to celebrate the feat.

Her post read:

"I just passed my final exams so I am officially a #doctor now! Dr Eziaghighala C.E. MBBS Lagos. Thank you, God!"

As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 5,000 comments with more than 39,000 likes on the platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jeff Lee said:

"Great job."

Victoria Kennedy said:

"Congratulations Dr."

Chukwudi Nwabuko said:

"Congratulations!"

Lamont Wright said:

"Great work."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Nigerian ladies breaking barriers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady, Adeola Adewumi, on Tuesday, June 8, celebrated her achievement of becoming a medical doctor.

In a post that went viral with thousands of reactions, the lady showed she is super excited at completing her medical exam.

Adeola, therefore, asked people to address her as Dr Adewumi A E. To celebrate the achievement, she posted a beautiful photo she took for the occasion. Bespectacled, the lady regally sat on a chair with hands folded as she wore a cute smile.

In other similar news, Victoria Ukpe revealed that she became a nurse and midwife after passing her examinations.

Like most success stories, achieving hers was not easy as Victoria had to combine schooling with working a time-demanding job.

Source: Legit.ng