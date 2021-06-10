- A 28-year-old Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Ajayi, has graduated from North West University with a PhD

- The lady said that she overcame many low moments to achieve her dream, revealing many did not know she was abroad studying

- People were wowed that she achieved such a big feat at such young age as they sent her congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Ajayi, has celebrated bagging a doctorate degree at the young age of 28 after more than three years in school.

Now a doctor in corporate communications, the lady revealed that many years ago, she never thought a time like the one she is in would come.

The lady said that people thought she was on vacation in South Africa. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oyindamola Ajayi

Source: UGC

People did not know I was in South Africa for my PhD

Sharing her story on her LinkedIn page, Oyindamola said there was a time she lied to people that she was only vacationing in South Africa.

The 28-year-old old lady disclosed she had to say that so she would not have much to explain if she caved in and decided to quit the programme altogether.

A part of her post read:

“I remember lying to people that I was in South Africa for vacation anytime they asked why I was out of the country. Because the first year was so tough, I didn’t want to have to explain to many people just in case I gave into the pressure and decided to quit.”

The North West University graduate revealed that the journey was a time of self-discovery after battled bouts of low moments.

At such a young age?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Anthony Onyiaodke said:

"Congratulations."

Chris Echikwu said:

"Great job."

Destiny Aghimien said:

"@28? Wow. Congratulations."

Obiauju Ugwumba said:

"Congratulations dearie."

Chucks-Moses Okelu said:

"Great job. Congratulations."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A Nigerian mum achieved it all

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Itunu Grace Akinwande, became a "celebrity" online after she announced that she bagged PhD in mathematics from Universität Osnabrück in Germany.

A mother of two, Itunu said it was not an easy journey as she had to balance parenting with schooling.

She, however, added that the big support she got from everyone close to her made the whole task bearable. According to her, her supervisor was really helpful.

Source: Legit