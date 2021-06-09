- It seems that gunmen in Nigeria, especially in the north have turned to UNIJOS as their most promising target

- The evil fellows on Wednesday, June 9, whisked away a lecturer of the academic institution, Dan Ella, at his residence

- The development was confirmed by the chairman of ASUU in the school, Lazarus Maigoro, who said that something drastic must be done about security in the state

Jos, Plateau state - A lecturer of the University of Jos, Plateau state, Dan Ella, was kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9.

Philip Gyang, an eyewitness, told The Nation that the criminals raided Ella's residence located in the Jos North local government area of the state and whisked him away to an unknown destination after firing shots to scare neighbours away.

This is the second time in less than two months gunmen are kidnapping lecturers of the school

Source: Facebook

Narrating the scary incident, Gyang said:

“What happened last night in Haske quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up around 3am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.”

The lecturer's abduction was confirmed by Lazarus Maigoro the chairman of the university's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Punch also reported.

Maigoro disclosed:

“It’s true because I just received an official report on the kidnap of one of our members in Lamingo area last night. I’m preparing a press release on the incident.

“Something has to be done about this kidnapping of innocent people because it’s really sad and should not be allowed to continue.”

Gunmen kidnap UNIJOS lecturer, husband

Earlier, Grace Ayanbimpe, a professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos, and her husband were abducted by an armed gang in the Plateau capital on Monday, May 17.

The gunmen stormed the residence of the couple located around Haske Quarters, Lamingo in the Jos North local government area of the state.

A resident, Philip Dachung, who confirmed the development to the online newspaper, disclosed that the attackers stormed the residence of the professor with loud gunshots and seriously terrified the neighbourhood.

