This time, twelve people in Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria were whisked away by the armed gangs

The kidnapping incident which took place on Saturday, June 12, has been confirmed by the Kaduna police command

Zaria, Kaduna state - A report by Leadership indicates that at least 12 people have been kidnapped by bandits in a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria, Kaduna state.

According to the report, eight people who are mostly males were kidnapped from one residence.

Hafsat Habib Kusfa, an eyewitness narrating the kidnapping revealed that around 12 am seven gunmen carrying guns and machetes broke into their home.

She explained that when the bandits needed to talk to their captives they spoke Fulani and Hausa language.

Confirmation from Kaduna state authorities

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman of the police command confirmed the incident which occurred between Saturday night, June 12, and early hours Sunday, June 13, The Nation added.

When asked if the kidnappers have reached out for ransom, Jalige said families of the victims in most cases usually choose not to disclose such information.

However, he said efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the people still in captivity.

Kidnapped victims regain freedom

Kusfa, who is also a daughter of one of the abductees confirmed the release of her father and mother on Sunday morning.

Speaking further, she noted that her parents were immediately hospitalised because none of them could speak.

She said:

“From their condition, it is evident that they received severe beating from their abductors which make them ill.”

Bandits abduct students, lecturers

The incident comes days after bandits attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna state, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

An eyewitness quoted in the report said the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway last night on Thursday, June 10.

At least one person has been confirmed dead from the shooting. According to a statement issued by the publicity secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) of the institution, Aliyu Kofa, one student was killed while two lecturers of the polytechnic were kidnapped by the gunmen.

