The level of insecurity in Zamfara state is getting worse according to the state governor, Bello Matawalle

According to the governor, the bandits responsible for killings strike without any feelings, bring down both young and old

Meanwhile, Matawalle vowed that the criminals will be punished by the government no matter how long it takes

Zamfara state, Nigeria - In what will sadden Nigerians, the insecurity in Zamfara is getting worse despite the best efforts of the federal government.

According to The Guardian, the grim situation was disclosed by Governor Bello Matawalle in a statewide broadcast on Saturday, June 12.

According to him, banditry has reverted to how it used to be before his administration — despite efforts to curtail it, The Cable reports.

Governor Matawalle says banditry in Zamfara state is getting worse. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Twitter

He said:

“In recent weeks, the act of banditry has reverted to the ugly dimensions it had, prior to the coming of my administration.

“The marauders kill without regard for any rules of sanity. Women, the elderly, and children are not spared. As a result, a large number of people have been displaced in nearly every town in the state.

“It is clear that some invincible hands are plotting evil against our people with the goal of making our state as terrifying as it were in the years gone by. My constant prayer is for Allah to reveal those who are perpetrating these cruel atrocities against our people."

Invasion of Zamfara villages

Recall that Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits have invaded Tofa and Samawa villages in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state, killing 41 farmers.

An indigene of the area identified as Malam Balarabe said the bandits invaded the area when the farmers were doing the crops planting and farm clearing.

Balarabe maintained that a total number of 41 farmers lost their lives, adding that the bandits did not take anything from the two villages.

Matawalle suspends emir, district head for sponsoring Bandits

Meanwhile, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar and the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, over alleged ties with bandits in the state.

The governor's media aide, Zailani Bappa, said in a statement issued on Monday, May 31, that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor also directed the district head of Dansadau, Nasiru Muhammad S/Kudu, to oversee the affairs of the emirate.

Matawalle laments security agencies' lack of quick response

In another related development, Governor Matawalle has attributed the rising cases of banditry in the state to the lack of quick response from security personnel.

The governor added that the state needs more troops to meet up the current security challenges.

Matawalle noted that it has become imperative for the government to explain the rising cases of attacks in recent terms.

