A Nigerian man schooling in Canada has been honoured by his university with a Student Leadership Award

The young man identified as Uchechukwu Adiele polled the highest number of votes in recognition of his performance as class president

Adiele who left Nigeria in 2017 stated that it wasn't easy acting as class president stressing that he always desired to make a difference

A University of Nigeria, Nsukka Graduate, Uchechukwu Adiele has bagged Student Leadership Award at Queen's University in the Ontario area of Canada.

Uchechukwu, who left Nigeria in 2017, explained that he offered to serve as the class president during the section when the opportunity presented itself.

Uchechukwu was voted in as the best class president by fellow students of the varsity

The Awardee, who made this disclosure exclusively known to Legit.ng through a Whatsapp chat held on Wednesday.

How Adiele actually got the award

Adiele, who currently holds a Master of Management Analytics (MMA), said that he got the highest number of votes when students were asked to vote for the best class president in the section at the end of the programme. Hew said:

“There was an opportunity to serve as the class president of my section during my programme.

“So, I offered myself and served.

“At the end of the programme, the students in all sections had the chance to vote who they felt went beyond and deserved the student leadership award.

“Thankfully, I got that.”

Speaking on what stood him out, Uche said his main desire is to always make a difference and seek out opportunities for a better space.

He acknowledged the saying that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, adding that he is poised to solving societal problems and ensuring the betterment of society.

Uche noted:

“For me, my main desire is to always make a difference and seek out opportunities to make my space better than the way I met it.

“Though not always easy, it's refreshing to know that I am part of solving a problem or making things better.

“I believe this has helped me stand out.”

He, therefore, urged his colleagues to avoid being timid but take calculated risks by pushing beyond comfort zone.

He said:

“I would say don't be afraid to take calculated risks.

“Try pushing beyond your comfort zone and sometimes it might mean leaving your present space.”

Source: Legit Nigeria