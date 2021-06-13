Nigerians Gush Over Video of Veteran Actor Jide Kosoko and Daughters as They Do TikTok Challenge
- Popular Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko's daughters dragged him to do a TikTok challenge with them and it came out great
- The movie star got in to character as he followed different options in the video just like his beautiful girls
- Fans of the actor could not help but drop beautiful comments and commend how fun the actor is as a father
Veteran actor, Jide Kososo's last daughter, Temi recently shared a lovely TikTok video with her sisters and their father.
In the video, there were different options from food, to lifestyle and they all went to different directions according to their preferences.
His two older daughters who are actresses also took part in the fun TikTok challenge.
Watch the video below:
Fans praise Jide Kosoko
The actor who chose options like earing healthy, going to the gym and dancing i =n the video was commended by fans for being such a fun dad.
Read some comments below:
Adewusiadekunle87 wrote:
"Papa even tried more than you guys."
Temmy said:
"I love this family."
Michael Josh995 commented:
"Popcy is always a vibe."
Dinmazeromile said:
"Your dad is so much fun, love that."
Awaritoma_Chris commented:
"I love you guys, the Jide Kosoko family."
Deborah Dada665 wrote:
"See girls making their dad happy."
Jide Kosoko joins daughter in hilarious skit
The veteran actor joined his daughter, Temi Kosoko, to make a funny skit on TikTok and they seemed to achieve their goal seeing as a number of people were amused.
Who is his sugar mummy? Reactions as actor Timini Egbuson buys brand new Range Rover on 34th birthday
In the short video, the actor’s daughter, Temi, had said some words which signalled that she was trying to introduce a better looking version of herself.
However, people were pleasantly surprised after the veteran actor was the one who emerged with a female wig on his head.
Source: Legit.ng News