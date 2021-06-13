Popular Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko's daughters dragged him to do a TikTok challenge with them and it came out great

The movie star got in to character as he followed different options in the video just like his beautiful girls

Fans of the actor could not help but drop beautiful comments and commend how fun the actor is as a father

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Veteran actor, Jide Kososo's last daughter, Temi recently shared a lovely TikTok video with her sisters and their father.

In the video, there were different options from food, to lifestyle and they all went to different directions according to their preferences.

Jide Kosoko joins beautiful daughters in TikTok challenge Photo credit: @temikosoko

Source: Instagram

His two older daughters who are actresses also took part in the fun TikTok challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Jide Kosoko

The actor who chose options like earing healthy, going to the gym and dancing i =n the video was commended by fans for being such a fun dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read some comments below:

Adewusiadekunle87 wrote:

"Papa even tried more than you guys."

Temmy said:

"I love this family."

Michael Josh995 commented:

"Popcy is always a vibe."

Dinmazeromile said:

"Your dad is so much fun, love that."

Awaritoma_Chris commented:

"I love you guys, the Jide Kosoko family."

Deborah Dada665 wrote:

"See girls making their dad happy."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Jide Kosoko joins daughter in hilarious skit

The veteran actor joined his daughter, Temi Kosoko, to make a funny skit on TikTok and they seemed to achieve their goal seeing as a number of people were amused.

In the short video, the actor’s daughter, Temi, had said some words which signalled that she was trying to introduce a better looking version of herself.

However, people were pleasantly surprised after the veteran actor was the one who emerged with a female wig on his head.

Source: Legit.ng News