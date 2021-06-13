The killings of innocent Benue citizens must stop according to the state governor, Samuel Ortom while speaking on the state's insecurity

According to the outspoken governor, the people have cried enough and the time has come to take action in stopping the menace

Ortom disclosed that the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000 has been activated and recruitment has started

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Makurdi, Benue state - A word of warning to bandits and herdsmen in Benue state - It is time for action against you. This is the word of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

He said this at the Banquet Hall of the Government House during a media parley to mark his second year in office in his second tenure, Punch Newspaper reports.

Governor Samuel Ortom says it’s time for action. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Twitter

According to the governor, the time for action is now.

Going further, he said vigilante groups across the state should be allowed to carry arms to protect their communities.

Ortom said:

“A few weeks ago, Benue stakeholders met and gave this administration the mandate to activate and implement the Community Volunteer Guards Law enacted in 2000.

“We have already commenced the process of recruiting responsible people of 50 years and below into the Volunteer Guards. Their duty is to support the conventional security agencies in defending their communities. We have cried enough. We will cry no more. Now is time for action.”

Benue mothers tired of insecurity

In another report, a strong message has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari. The message was sent by a group of women known as Concerned Benue Mothers (CBM).

The women, while addressing journalists in Makurdi, Benue state capital, asked Buhari to urgently address the nation and to also caution Fulani herdsmen to stop the killings.

The Benue Mothers were drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state. Going further, the women asked Buhari to cancel the planned imposition of grazing reserves on Nigerian states.

The arrest of the criminal terrorising Benue, Nassarawa

In a step towards victory over insecurity in the country, a suspected cultist terrorising Nasaawa state has been arrested by the police authority.

Ramhan Nansel, spokesman of the Nasarawa police command made this known in a statement on Sunday, May 30.

The police gave the name of the suspected ritualist as Oodo Moro alias Papa Shokey, adding that he was the leader of the Black Axe confraternity in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state.

Source: Legit