Millions of Nigerian who use Twitter may soon resume tweeting again depending on how the discussions between FG and the company turns out

While some Nigerians have backed the federal government for suspending the operations of the site, others faulted the move

The international community has described the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria as an attack on free speech

The microblogging site, Twitter, has disclosed that it has reached out to the Nigerian government for discussion one week after its operations were suspended in the country.

According to The Nation, the social media company made the disclosure on Friday, June 11.

The company said it is ready to have an open discussion with the Nigerian government to address mutual concerns and see its service restored.

The Twitter policy said in a statement:

“Today marks one week since Twitter was blocked in Nigeria. We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored.”

“We remain advocates for the free and #OpenInternet everywhere.”

BBC Pidgin also confirmed the statement issued by the social media site on its willingness to hold talks with Nigerian officials.

Senator Ahmad Lawan said Nigeria and Twitter need each other

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has finally reacted to the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the federal government.

The Nation reported that he said Nigeria and Twitter need each other.

Legit.ng gathered that he called for the amicable resolution of the feud with the management of Twitter. Lawan made this known at a briefing in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

The USA faults temporary Twitter ban in Nigeria

In another news, the United States, through the office of the Department of State, on Thursday, June 10, called on the federal government of Nigeria to respect the rights of citizens and lift the suspension on Twitter.

Ned Price, the spokesman of the department, in a statement on Thursday pointed clearly that the freedom of expression among Nigerians in their country is crucial to the nation's democracy.

Price noted that the restriction of citizens' access to information has no place in a democratic setting, Channels TV reported.

