According to the police, its personnel and other security outfits will be on ground to maintain law and order in the state

As a result of this, the people of Lagos have been asked by the force to go about their lawful duties without any fear

Lagos, Nigeria - A message has been sent to Lagosians. The message was sent by the Lagos state police command.

The police claimed it is not aware of any planned protest to commemorate the 2021 Democracy on Saturday, June 12, Punch reports.

This was disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

As a result of this, the police urged Lagosians to disregard the sit-at-home order called by certain groups, The Nation Newspaper added.

The police added that security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state.

The statement read:

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, 12th June, 2021.

“In this regard, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.”

Army, Police, NSCDC in Show-of-Force Over Planned June 12 Protest

Meanwhile, men of the Nigeria Army, Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday engaged in a show of force ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by some groups in commemoration of the annulled June 12 presidential election.

The procession by the security operatives was held on the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

According to the report, security men in many trucks blowing sirens were seeing moving along some major streets in Osogbo early in the morning.

Yoruba forum issues stern warning to individuals planning nationwide protes

In another report, individuals planning a nationwide protest on June 12 Democracy Day have been warned to stay away from the southwest region.

The stern warning was issued by a socio-cultural group in the southwest, Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) via a statement in Lagos state on Friday, June 11. According to the national coordinator of the group, Chief Adesina Animashan, the region would never allow protesters to mar the peace as the day should be for celebration and not protests.

Animashan went on to note that the people of the southwest would neither support, tolerate nor join such protests.

