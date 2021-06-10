Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has sent a get-well message to his former 'godmother', Bobrisky

Recall earlier, Bobrisky had taken to his Snapchat account to cry out in pains following his cosmetic surgery

In a recent post, James wished him a quick recovery, expressing that he would have loved to be there for Bobrisky

Despite their strained relationship, James Brown has wished Bobrisky a quick recovery.

In a recent Instagram post, the fast-rising crossdresser and brand influencer expressed that he would have loved to be there for Bobrisky if the self-acclaimed African barbie hadn't pushed him away.

He wrote:

"So sorry Aunty mi Bobrisky. It's not easy. I know you are passing through pains. I wish I was there for you if you haven't pushed me/my love away. I will have always been there for you. I can feel your pain. I will always pray for you aunty mi. I wish you a quick recovery."

James then went ahead to sign off his message with a 'Love from your sister World famous James Brown'.

Bob in pains

Recall Bobrisky recently cried out in pain. following his cosmetic surgery.

In a series of Snapchat posts, the self-acclaimed African barbie stated that he wants his life back.

Revealing that he has been in so much pain, Bobrisky stated that due to the pains, he has been forced to sleep in one position.

The fallout

Bobrisky and James Brown used to be really cool until a few months ago. Things went sour between them with threats and insults spreading on social media from time to time.

Recall that in January, James Brown cried out on social media with claims that Bobrisky accused him of copying his content on social media and also threatened to kill him if he does not stop.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Bobrisky vowed to deal with his junior colleague once and for all.

