Nollywood’s Toyin Adewale has flooded her social media page with beautiful pictures in commemoration of her 52nd birthday

Several fans flooded the comment section with beautiful messages as they celebrated the respected actress

The movie star’s superstar son, Mayorkun, also took to his page on Instagram with a special post dedicated to her

It is indeed a moment of joy and happiness for veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Adewale, who has been blessed to witness the celebration of another birthday on earth.

The much-loved movie star clocked the age of 52 on Friday, June 11, and she was lovingly celebrated by her fans and supporters in the online community.

Nollywood's Toyin Adewale clocks 52 in style.

Adewale flooded her official Instagram page with a set of beautiful pictures which appeared to have been specially taken for the occasion.

Check out the posts below:

Toyin Adewale's fans celebrate with her

As expected, several fans and well-wishers were seen in the movie star’s comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Read what some of them had to say to her below:

kunleafod wrote:

"Happy birthday mama eleko."

lolamagret wrote:

"Happy birthday to Aunty toh pretty llnp."

modupeoreoluwa007 said:

"Happy birthday lovely mummy."

mideysecrets said:

"Happy birthday to you momsy mayor, mama omo ologo."

omotunde_apinke_ogundimu said:

"Happy birthday ore mi may lines fall in pleasant places for you. Llnp."

Adewale’s son, Mayorkun, celebrates with her

Similarly, the actress’ superstar son, Mayorkun, dedicated a special post to her on his Instagram page and wished her a happy birthday.

The singer wrote:

"Happy birthday Mum! Enjoy your day! Love you!"

See his post below:

