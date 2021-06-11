President Muhammadu Buhari would feature on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday, June 11

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this via a message posted on his Facebook page

Adesina emphasised that the interview would give President Buhari an opportunity to address other pressing issues

Barely 24 hours after appearing on Arise TV, the presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would feature in an exclusive interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the evening of Friday, June 11.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement issued and seen by Legit.ng.

Buhari answered questions on a number of national issues including banditry, kidnapping, open grazing, EndSARS and how his successor would emerge in 2023.

Adesina said that the interview session, which is expected to be on air from about 8:30 pm, would be revealing.

He said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021. It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari disclosed that he would retire to his farm to take care of his cattle when his second term ends in 2023.

It was reported that the Nigerian leader made the statement on Thursday, June 10, during an interview on Arise TV.

In a related report, herders, as well as some farmers, backed Buhari's position on the ban on open grazing in the southern region.

President Buhari in an interview with Arise TV had expressed his support for the recovery of designated grazing routes for the first time as one of the ways of resolving the clashes between farmers/herders.

The president's position, however, didn't sit well with Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PAN Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) who have all kicked against the move.

The sociocultural groups insist that the power to allocate land is vested in governors and not the president.

