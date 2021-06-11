Young Nigerian artists have been making great impacts in recent years, thanks to the power of social media that promote their works.

Some of them are also great recyclers who created their amazing pieces from discarded materials or items that were known for other purposes.

The artists have at different times shown that Nigeria is blessed to have them. Photo sources: @kelzomo, @artbycollins, @Bamaiya

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be showing five of those young Nigerians whose works gave us unimaginable beauty.

1. Kelly Omodamwen

Omodamwen became an instant celebrity in 2020 when the installations he created using spark plugs went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking with the media, the man revealed that the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic gave him an ample time to work on his crafts.

2. Abinoro Akporode Collins

Collins is another talented Nigerian artist. He reused cutlery like spoons and forks to make beautiful sculptures.

People praised him when they saw some of the great portraits he made. There were those who jokingly said he would make cutleries scarce in homes.

3. Kyrian Arinze

The Anambra-born artist recycled old newspapers and mashed them into a beautiful photo of Akon. The way he achieved his colours is amazing.

The American superstar acknowledged the Nigerian man's effort days later and reposted the piece on his official Instagram handle.

4. Bamaiya Danladi

Popular Nigerian mural artist, Bamaiya, honoured Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala when she became the WTO director-general.

The talented artist painted a picture of her on the wall that got many people's attention. Earlier, he made paintings of different celebrities like Davido and Laycon.

5. Fredrick Omoniyi

Fedrick first gained wide social media attention when Don Jazzy paid a good sum of N300,000 for his artwork after seeing it online.

Days after, the young man deployed his painting skill into recreating the cover page of Davido's A Better Time album.

Nigeria's got talents!

