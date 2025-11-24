British broadcaster Piers Morgan left many Nigerians puzzled after sending a full Igbo tweet to American rapper Nicki Minaj

His message appeared to be a response to Minaj’s remarks on violence against Christians in Nigeria

The surprising exchange has drawn global attention to a sensitive issue affecting many families back home

British media personality Piers Morgan has addressed American rapper Nicki Minaj in the Igbo language while reacting to her comments about killings in Nigeria.

Morgan posted on his verified X account a message many Nigerians did not see coming.

He wrote:

“Ọ dị m ezigbo mkpa! Anyị nwere ike ime ajụjụ ọnụ?” (“It is very important to me! Can we do an interview?”)

The post immediately drew attention online, not because of the message itself, but because Morgan chose Igbo, one of Nigeria’s widely spoken languages, to communicate.

Morgan’s comment was in response to Nicki Minaj’s earlier post, where she referenced him while discussing the increasing global concern over reported attacks against Christian communities in parts of Nigeria.

Minaj wrote:

“And just like that, Piers has been given clearance to fly through Barb Airspace. The power of Nigeria. 🇳🇬 Naija Barbz, keep an eye on him…”

Her message referenced recent conversations about U.S. involvement and international reactions to killings in parts of Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the American rapper had appeared at the United Nations speaking about the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

However, Piers Morgan's attempt at Igbo left many Nigerians both amused and confused.

Some wondered how long he had been practicing the language. Others joked that he might have used an online translator.

Read the tweet here:

Nigerians react to Piers Morgan, Nicki Minaj's conversation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of tweeps below:

@Fola871:

"Of course, they can do whatever they want but we will never allow them go. We know all these is propaganda from them"

@SallyOzioma:

"Mazi Akubuikenga, Obieze Morgan, I've told my village Igwe to prepare a special welcome party and a chieftaincy title for you. I've also told our Odobaeze to prepare the village maidens for your welcoming. Me and other umuada will be at the village entrance to lead you to the palace"

@DevKatchie:

"It's written in Igbo language and translates as, “It is very important to me. Can we have an interview?” What a time to be alive - if I was a Nigerian but not Igbo, I'd be feeling so cheated."

@_ugomsinachi

"Piers Morgan Speaking Igbo want to make me love him but I remember he is a Ronaldo fan. What kind of Dilemma is this now."

