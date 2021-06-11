Operatives of the Nigeria police have been accused of extortion of motor users plying the Iseyin-Okeho road

Okada riders who spoke to Legit.ng said the security personnel are back on the road after the settled dust of the EndSARS protests

The police officers are said to be mounting road block to collect N100 from motorists and motorcyclists among other professional misconducts

The motorists and motorcyclists who are plying Iseyin-Okeho road, Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo state, have alleged men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of extortions.

A commercial motorcyclist, whose name is withheld for the sake of retribution, told Legit.ng's regional reporter Imran Khalid that police personnel have resumed to their erstwhile attitude.

He alleged professional misconduct among the officers, adding that road users are now paying unnecessary money any time the motorcycles and motors pass through the police checkpoints.

Another commercial motorcyclist disclosed that Iseyin-Okeho road which is 18 kilometres has five checkpoints of extortions and irrational display of professional misconduct.

The motorcyclist stated that a checkpoint is located very close to Muslim burial ground, one at Elewure axis, another one at Olugbade area, one is located at some kilometres to Iseyin, while the last one is at the extreme of the road towards Iseyin.

Officers returning to road after dust of EndSARS

He stressed that shortly after the #EndSARS protest began across the country, those men of NPF who were fond of extorting the commercial motorcyclists and motorists immediately took to their heels and exited the road for some months.

The motorcyclist, however, added that those the officers are now back, demanding #100 at each check point.

He called on governments at all levels to come to their aid over the purported extortions towards their commercial riding business.

Speaking to Legit.ng another commercial motorist who also declined to disclose his identity said that shortly after men of Nigeria Customs Services(NCS) had allegedly killed four youths in Iseyin on Eid-El-Fitri, the corrupt officers have swung into action and started carrying out irrational behaviour and professional impropriety.

He lamented that they could no longer bear the current attitude of the officers who have again started to extort them on the road.

Government should come to our help

He called on governments to wage in and ensure they carry out their duties in line with the rules of engagement, so as to avoid confrontation and physical combat which could culminate in civil unrest.

Police decline to speak

Effort made to speak with police officers on the road in order to ascertain the veracity of the allegation proved abortive as they declined to speak.

Police station attacked by hoodlums

