A hashtag was born after a Gauteng woman gave birth to a whopping 10 babies in one go at a Pretoria hospital amazing many people earlier this week

#NationalBabyShower has been trending all day today as many people pledge to gift the lucky couple with much-needed gifts for the ten bundles of joy

Many people have also called on the government to step up and help the family out as the children will probably cost the couple a ton of money

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

South Africans joined hands on social media to help the couple who recently welcomed an amazing ten bundles of joy into their family all in one day at a Pretoria hospital earlier this week.

All-day long today, #NationalBabyShower has been trending as various kind South Africans pledged to buy baby goodies and other stuff for the seven boys and three girls who all came into the world recently.

Mzansi wants to have a baby shower for the miracle babies

Source: UGC

Mzansi stands together to welcome the miracle

Using the now-viral hashtag, many South Africans have promised to buy nappies, milk and all the other things little babies and their parents need to have a comfy stay on the outside of the womb.

@HonourableHloni said:

"National Baby Shower is being organised for the 10 babies from that Tembisa couple (Mmarena le Mokgalabje). I hope Baby City doesn't hijack the concept & shut everybody out like KFC did with that national wedding.#NationalBabyShower"

@thobekiletoh said:

"#NationalBabyShower when are we presenting gifts?We are here for the baby shower cake"

@Snwapz1 said:

"Guys come on, who agrees R10 for 10 babies. Like this tweet if you like the idea. So that the family don't suffer financially"

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Tears of joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tsotetsi Sithole, the husband of Gosiame Thamara Sithole said that he had cried when learned that his wife had given birth to ten babies.

He also said that South Africa would be able to see the babies when the time is right and right now the babies are very sensitive.

Due to the rare birth of ten babies at once the babies were born premature and quite small. The human body is normally meant to carry one baby according to IOL.

Source: Legit