A recent South African report claimed that the Tembisa 10 decuplets who have caused quite the stir in Mzansi were born at a Mediclinic in Pretoria

Mediclinic has since come forward to say that the hospital has no records of Gosiame Sithole (the mom of the decuplets) or the little ones at any of their hospital branches

The confusion about which facility she gave birth at comes after she told the children's father Teboho Tsotsetsi that she had given birth at the Pretoria Mediclinic and was then transferred to Steve Biko Hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

There is still a lot of confusion around the birth of the Tembisa 10. The confusion has become a little more intense after Mediclinic stated that Gosiame Sithole, the mother of the decuplets who have become an internet sensation, had not given birth at any of their hospitals.

Tertia Kruger, the spokesperson said:

"We can confirm that none of our facilities were involved in the obstetric care of this patient or her decuplets."

Gosiame Sithole did not give birth at Mediclinic. Images: @OlumoRocktv, @VOCfm

Source: UGC

Where the confusion started

According to a recent report, everyone was under the impression that the children were born at Mediclinic because Sithole had messaged the children's father, Teboho Tsotsetsi, and told him that she had given birth at a Pretoria Mediclinic. She then went on to say that she had been transferred to Steve Biko Hospital.

According to Tsotsetsi, he became confused and concerned when government officials said that there was no record of Tsotsetsi or the 10 babies at any public or even private hospitals in the country.

Missing person's report

TimesLIVE reported that Tsotsetsi then went on to open a missing person's report at a police station after he still hadn't seen Gosiame or his 10 children.

Lost and found

It was also reported that the Gauteng Social Development Department rubbished reports that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the mother of the "Tembisa 10", was missing. The department said that she was not missing and she had contacted the department. They promised an announcement would follow shortly.

News24 reported that a missing person case had been opened last Thursday. According to the report, Sithole had been last seen on June 6. They then updated the article later on and also withdrew the claims.

It was alleged that she had been on the way to Esangweni Clinic after her water broke. Initially, the government said that they had no evidence of the multiple births.

More allegations about fake news

Meanwhile, Lead Stories has reported that the various reports about the birth of the now-famous decuplets have not been confirmed. No images of the ten little ones have been provided, nor have the mother and the little ones appeared in public.

The father of the little ones has also gone on to ask locals to stop donating money to the family until the mother, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, makes an appearance with the children.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Ten years of waiting over

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman finally welcomed twins after ten years of praying for the fruit of the womb.

The disclosure was made on social media by the new mum's niece Ifeoma Uchenna who was excited that the waiting was finally over.

Sharing adorable photos of the mother-of-twins on Facebook, she wrote:

"Indeed what God cannot do doesn't exist.After 10 years of marriage, God finally answered my aunt and her husband with a set of twins. Am really happy and grateful to God. #FaithfulGod."

Source: Legit.ng