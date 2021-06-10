DCP Abba Kyari has vowed that he and his team would not relent their efforts in the fight against criminal activities in Nigeria.

Kyari made the pledge on Thursday, June 10, in a statement posted on his social media, adding that no threat can stop the good work

According to him, the arrest of Boko Haram and other criminal elements was not based on ethnicity and religion

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A highly respected officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari has revealed how he received more than 100 threats from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 10, and seen by Legit.ng, the senior police officer said that no threat can stop him and his team from defending Nigeria against all evils.

Police have explained how he was threatened by Boko Haram insurgents and terrorists. Credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

We will not relent in fighting crime and criminal activities in Nigeria

He added that all the security agencies in the country would not relent, saying that all criminals and killers across the country would be defeated soonest by God’s grace.

Kyari said:

"I have received more than 100 threats from Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals. We have sworn to defend our country against all evils. We will never relent.

"Boko Haram, bandits, IPOB, keyboard warriors and their sympathizers can continue wasting their time with threats and blackmails, it can’t work."

The police officer also noted that some Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals arrested have not been released contrary to reports by those he called sympathizers of criminals.

Kyari challenged those who claimed that the criminals have been released to provide their evidence for Nigerians to see.

He noted:

"My Friends, These are some of the Bandits, Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals we arrested. None of them have been released.

If those keyboard warriors and sympathizers of criminals spreading false news that bandits are not being arrested have any evidence that one of the hundreds of arrested bandits shown above is released they should show the world pls."

Arrest of criminals has nothing to do with religion, tribe

He further stated that his team arrests criminals and killers from all parts of the country regardless of their religion, tribe or ethnicity.

Kyari, however, said that despite that the population of the country is a ratio of one police to 700 Nigerians, his team would continue to do its best, adding that all crimes can't be stopped at once.

The DCP noted:

"Our teams are all across the country fighting criminals and killers and we all know with the Nigerian population today and a ratio of 1 policeman to 700 Nigerians, we can’t stop all crimes at once.

"We are arresting criminals and killers from all parts of the country, in fact as you can see above the overwhelming majority of killers and criminals we arrested in Nigeria today are the bandits and Boko Haram.

"But good Nigerians know with the pictorial evidence above and very limited resources at our disposal, we are doing well with our small unit IRT which is a very small fraction of the Nigeria Police.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Abba Kyari rides motorcycle, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Abba Kyari caused quite a stir on social media after photos of him riding a motorcycle emerged online.

It was reported that in the photos that were posted on Facebook by his younger brother Muhammed Kyari, the police officer was seen riding a motorcycle on two different occasions.

The police officer shared the photos on his page and Facebook users flooded his comment section with positive reactions.

Source: Legit